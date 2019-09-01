N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 4 4 7 9 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275 Davis dh 3 1 2 0 1 1 .221 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .238 a-Grossman ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Profar lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215 Brown lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .440 Neuse 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .000 Phegley c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .252

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 6 5 6 8 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .281 Torres 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .253 Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .277 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .249 Frazier dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .283 b-Ford ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Tauchman lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .277

Oakland 000 000 310_4 4 0 New York 000 000 032_5 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Pinder in the 7th. b-homered for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, New York 6. 2B_Davis (8), Neuse (0). HR_Olson (27), off Adams; Gardner (18), off Hendriks; Ford (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_Neuse 2 (0), Phegley (52), Olson (68), Torres (77), Gregorius 2 (45), Gardner (54), Ford (15). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Phegley, Semien); New York 2 (Tauchman). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Phegley. GIDP_Profar, Olson, Torres.

DP_Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Neuse, Olson); New York 2 (Gregorius, Voit; Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 5 1 0 0 3 5 82 0.00 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.93 Diekman, H, 6 1 0 1 1 2 1 26 5.06 Trivino 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 5.21 Hendriks, L, 4-1, BS, 17-21 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 21 1.53

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 6 1 0 0 4 5 98 5.57 Dull 1 2 3 3 2 1 26 12.00 Adams 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 7.48 Ottavino, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-1, Hendriks 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17. A_42,860 (47,309).

