N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|7
|9
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Pinder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Profar lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Brown lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.440
|Neuse 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.000
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|6
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.249
|Frazier dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|b-Ford ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Tauchman lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Oakland
|000
|000
|310_4
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|032_5
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Pinder in the 7th. b-homered for Frazier in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, New York 6. 2B_Davis (8), Neuse (0). HR_Olson (27), off Adams; Gardner (18), off Hendriks; Ford (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_Neuse 2 (0), Phegley (52), Olson (68), Torres (77), Gregorius 2 (45), Gardner (54), Ford (15). SF_Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Phegley, Semien); New York 2 (Tauchman). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Phegley. GIDP_Profar, Olson, Torres.
DP_Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Neuse, Olson); New York 2 (Gregorius, Voit; Gregorius, Torres, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|82
|0.00
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.93
|Diekman, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|5.06
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|5.21
|Hendriks, L, 4-1, BS, 17-21
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|1.53
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|98
|5.57
|Dull
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|12.00
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|7.48
|Ottavino, W, 5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-1, Hendriks 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:17. A_42,860 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.