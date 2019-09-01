Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

September 1, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 4 4 7 9
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275
Davis dh 3 1 2 0 1 1 .221
Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .238
a-Grossman ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Profar lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215
Brown lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .440
Neuse 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .000
Phegley c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .252
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 6 5 6 8
LeMahieu 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Judge rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .281
Torres 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .253
Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .277
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .249
Frazier dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .283
b-Ford ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Tauchman lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .277
Oakland 000 000 310_4 4 0
New York 000 000 032_5 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Pinder in the 7th. b-homered for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, New York 6. 2B_Davis (8), Neuse (0). HR_Olson (27), off Adams; Gardner (18), off Hendriks; Ford (9), off Hendriks. RBIs_Neuse 2 (0), Phegley (52), Olson (68), Torres (77), Gregorius 2 (45), Gardner (54), Ford (15). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Phegley, Semien); New York 2 (Tauchman). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Phegley. GIDP_Profar, Olson, Torres.

DP_Oakland 1 (M.Chapman, Neuse, Olson); New York 2 (Gregorius, Voit; Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 5 1 0 0 3 5 82 0.00
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.93
Diekman, H, 6 1 0 1 1 2 1 26 5.06
Trivino 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 5.21
Hendriks, L, 4-1, BS, 17-21 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 21 1.53
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 6 1 0 0 4 5 98 5.57
Dull 1 2 3 3 2 1 26 12.00
Adams 1 1 1 1 0 2 24 7.48
Ottavino, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-1, Hendriks 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17. A_42,860 (47,309).

