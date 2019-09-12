Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

September 12, 2019 4:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 11 6 4 13
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .325
Judge rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .273
Gregorius ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .251
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .287
Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .244
Voit dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .279
Ford 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232
b-Urshela ph-3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .328
Wade lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .250
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 2 12
Reyes rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .299
H.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Candelario 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .201
Rodríguez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217
a-Stewart ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272
Dixon lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .251
Greiner c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .189
Hicks 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .211
Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
c-Demeritte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
New York 210 010 002_6 11 1
Detroit 000 200 002_4 7 1

a-lined out for Rodríguez in the 8th. b-homered for Ford in the 9th. c-struck out for Beckham in the 9th.

E_Ford (3), Dixon (8). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 6. 2B_LeMahieu (29), Wade (2), Dixon (20). 3B_Greiner (1). HR_Judge (22), off Turnbull; Urshela (20), off Soto. RBIs_Judge 2 (49), LeMahieu (92), Gregorius (55), Urshela 2 (70), Dixon 2 (50), Greiner (18), Hicks (28). CS_Sánchez (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Torres, Gregorius); Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Hicks). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Judge, Greiner. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Gregorius, Judge.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Torres); Detroit 2 (Beckham, Mercer, Hicks; Beckham, Hicks).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 5 56 4.95
Germán, W, 18-4 4 2 0 0 0 5 50 4.09
Kahnle, H, 26 1 1 2 2 1 1 15 3.36
Chapman, S, 37-42 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.32
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 3-15 5 7 4 4 1 8 92 4.77
Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 3 36 4.17
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.20
Soto 0 2 2 2 1 0 16 6.18
Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 9.95

Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Germán 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Chapman 1-1, Schreiber 1-0. HBP_Germán (Candelario). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ben May.

T_3:02. A_17,807 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate