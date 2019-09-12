N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|4
|13
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.325
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Urshela ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Wade lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|12
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Rodríguez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|a-Stewart ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Dixon lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|c-Demeritte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|New York
|210
|010
|002_6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|200
|002_4
|7
|1
a-lined out for Rodríguez in the 8th. b-homered for Ford in the 9th. c-struck out for Beckham in the 9th.
E_Ford (3), Dixon (8). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 6. 2B_LeMahieu (29), Wade (2), Dixon (20). 3B_Greiner (1). HR_Judge (22), off Turnbull; Urshela (20), off Soto. RBIs_Judge 2 (49), LeMahieu (92), Gregorius (55), Urshela 2 (70), Dixon 2 (50), Greiner (18), Hicks (28). CS_Sánchez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Torres, Gregorius); Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Hicks). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Judge, Greiner. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Gregorius, Judge.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Torres); Detroit 2 (Beckham, Mercer, Hicks; Beckham, Hicks).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|56
|4.95
|Germán, W, 18-4
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|50
|4.09
|Kahnle, H, 26
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|3.36
|Chapman, S, 37-42
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.32
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-15
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|92
|4.77
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|4.17
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.20
|Soto
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|6.18
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9.95
Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Germán 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Chapman 1-1, Schreiber 1-0. HBP_Germán (Candelario). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ben May.
T_3:02. A_17,807 (41,297).
