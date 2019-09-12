N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 4 13 LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .325 Judge rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .273 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .251 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .287 Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .244 Voit dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .279 Ford 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 b-Urshela ph-3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .328 Wade lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .250

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 2 12 Reyes rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .299 H.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Candelario 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .201 Rodríguez dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 a-Stewart ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272 Dixon lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .251 Greiner c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .189 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .211 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 c-Demeritte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227

New York 210 010 002_6 11 1 Detroit 000 200 002_4 7 1

a-lined out for Rodríguez in the 8th. b-homered for Ford in the 9th. c-struck out for Beckham in the 9th.

E_Ford (3), Dixon (8). LOB_New York 6, Detroit 6. 2B_LeMahieu (29), Wade (2), Dixon (20). 3B_Greiner (1). HR_Judge (22), off Turnbull; Urshela (20), off Soto. RBIs_Judge 2 (49), LeMahieu (92), Gregorius (55), Urshela 2 (70), Dixon 2 (50), Greiner (18), Hicks (28). CS_Sánchez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Judge, Torres, Gregorius); Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Hicks). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Judge, Greiner. LIDP_Stewart. GIDP_Gregorius, Judge.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Gregorius, Torres); Detroit 2 (Beckham, Mercer, Hicks; Beckham, Hicks).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 5 56 4.95 Germán, W, 18-4 4 2 0 0 0 5 50 4.09 Kahnle, H, 26 1 1 2 2 1 1 15 3.36 Chapman, S, 37-42 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.32

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-15 5 7 4 4 1 8 92 4.77 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 3 36 4.17 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.20 Soto 0 2 2 2 1 0 16 6.18 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 9.95

Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Germán 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Chapman 1-1, Schreiber 1-0. HBP_Germán (Candelario). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ben May.

T_3:02. A_17,807 (41,297).

