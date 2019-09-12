N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 34 4 7 4 LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 3 1 Reyes rf 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 2 H.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 2 1 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Rodríguez dh 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 Stewart ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Dixon lf 3 1 2 2 Voit dh 3 1 1 0 Greiner c 4 1 1 1 Ford 1b 3 1 1 0 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 1 Urshela ph-3b 1 1 1 2 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 Wade lf 3 1 2 0 Demeritte ph 1 0 0 0

New York 210 010 002 — 6 Detroit 000 200 002 — 4

E_Ford (3), Dixon (8). DP_New York 1, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 6, Detroit 6. 2B_LeMahieu (29), Wade (2), Dixon (20). 3B_Greiner (1). HR_Judge (22), Urshela (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Sabathia 3 1-3 3 2 2 1 5 Germán W,18-4 4 2 0 0 0 5 Kahnle H,26 1 1 2 2 1 1 Chapman S,37-42 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Detroit Turnbull L,3-15 5 7 4 4 1 8 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 2 3 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Soto 0 2 2 2 1 0 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 0

Germán pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Germán (Candelario). WP_Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ben May.

T_3:02. A_17,807 (41,297).

