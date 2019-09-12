N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urshela ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Demeritte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|210
|010
|002
|—
|6
|Detroit
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
E_Ford (3), Dixon (8). DP_New York 1, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 6, Detroit 6. 2B_LeMahieu (29), Wade (2), Dixon (20). 3B_Greiner (1). HR_Judge (22), Urshela (20).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sabathia
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Germán W,18-4
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kahnle H,26
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Chapman S,37-42
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull L,3-15
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Germán pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Germán (Candelario). WP_Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ben May.
T_3:02. A_17,807 (41,297).
