N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Davis cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .158 b-McKinney ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233 Hernández lf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .223 Drury 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .221 Ureña ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150 a-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Judge dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .272 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Stanton lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .300 Maybin lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .288 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Ford 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .244 Frazier rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Wade 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .268 Higashioka c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .226

Toronto 001 000 100_2 6 0 New York 000 204 10x_7 11 1

a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

E_Gregorius (6). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Grichuk (29), Hernández (18), Judge (18), Stanton (3), Wade (3), Ford (5), Frazier (14). HR_Stanton (2), off Stewart. RBIs_Davis (4), Hernández (59), Stanton 2 (9), Ford 2 (21), Frazier (38), Higashioka 2 (11). SB_Wade (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Ureña); New York 2 (Frazier, Gregorius). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urshela.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zeuch, L, 1-1 4 4 2 2 0 6 70 4.58 Pannone 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.99 Stewart 1 5 4 4 0 1 34 7.29 Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 5.84 Luciano 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 5.87

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton, W, 15-6 6 3 1 0 0 7 87 3.73 Loaisiga 2 3 1 1 0 5 32 4.25 Green 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.36

HBP_Pannone (Gardner). WP_Zeuch.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Joe West.

T_3:01. A_43,602 (47,309).

