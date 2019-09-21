Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

September 21, 2019 4:18 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Davis cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .158
b-McKinney ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233
Hernández lf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .223
Drury 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .221
Ureña ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150
a-McGuire ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Judge dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Stanton lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .300
Maybin lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .288
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Ford 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .244
Frazier rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265
Wade 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .268
Higashioka c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .226
Toronto 001 000 100_2 6 0
New York 000 204 10x_7 11 1

a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

E_Gregorius (6). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Grichuk (29), Hernández (18), Judge (18), Stanton (3), Wade (3), Ford (5), Frazier (14). HR_Stanton (2), off Stewart. RBIs_Davis (4), Hernández (59), Stanton 2 (9), Ford 2 (21), Frazier (38), Higashioka 2 (11). SB_Wade (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Ureña); New York 2 (Frazier, Gregorius). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urshela.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zeuch, L, 1-1 4 4 2 2 0 6 70 4.58
Pannone 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.99
Stewart 1 5 4 4 0 1 34 7.29
Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 5.84
Luciano 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 5.87
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 15-6 6 3 1 0 0 7 87 3.73
Loaisiga 2 3 1 1 0 5 32 4.25
Green 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.36

HBP_Pannone (Gardner). WP_Zeuch.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Joe West.

T_3:01. A_43,602 (47,309).

