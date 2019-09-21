N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|b-McKinney ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.223
|Drury 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Ureña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|a-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Stanton lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Maybin lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Wade 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Toronto
|001
|000
|100_2
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|204
|10x_7
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Maile in the 8th. b-struck out for Davis in the 8th.
E_Gregorius (6). LOB_Toronto 4, New York 7. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (26), Grichuk (29), Hernández (18), Judge (18), Stanton (3), Wade (3), Ford (5), Frazier (14). HR_Stanton (2), off Stewart. RBIs_Davis (4), Hernández (59), Stanton 2 (9), Ford 2 (21), Frazier (38), Higashioka 2 (11). SB_Wade (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Ureña); New York 2 (Frazier, Gregorius). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; New York 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Urshela.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch, L, 1-1
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|70
|4.58
|Pannone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.99
|Stewart
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|34
|7.29
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.84
|Luciano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|5.87
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 15-6
|6
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|87
|3.73
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|32
|4.25
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.36
HBP_Pannone (Gardner). WP_Zeuch.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Joe West.
T_3:01. A_43,602 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.