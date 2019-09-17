Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

September 17, 2019 9:58 pm
 
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 33 8 10 8
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 1
Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 4 1 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 2
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 2 2 3
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 2 1 0 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1
Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Maybin lf 3 1 2 1
Hermosillo lf 1 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 0 0
Bemboom c 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
New York 020 600 00x 8

DP_Los Angeles 1, New York 2. LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 7. 2B_Maybin (17), Gregorius (13). HR_Torres (38).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ramirez L,5-4 1 1 2 2 1 2
Suarez 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3
Rodriguez 3 1 0 0 3 2
Cahill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Severino 4 2 0 0 2 4
Loaisiga W,2-1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Tarpley 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 4
Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2

Ramirez pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd, Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Tarpley (Hermosillo). WP_Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_41,026 (47,309).

