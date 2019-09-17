Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

September 17, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 6 0 4 13
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270
Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .238
a-Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Hermosillo lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .231
Bemboom c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .105
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 8 6 9
LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .329
Judge rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .269
Gregorius ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .248
Torres 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .285
Voit dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .278
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .328
Maybin lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .284
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 6 0
New York 020 600 00x_8 10 0

a-singled for Rengifo in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 7. 2B_Maybin (17), Gregorius (13). HR_Torres (38), off Suarez. RBIs_Urshela (73), Maybin (29), LeMahieu (94), Gregorius 2 (58), Torres 3 (90).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom 2); New York 3 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; New York 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Pujols, Romine.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh); New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu; LeMahieu, Torres, LeMahieu).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, L, 5-4 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 4.26
Suarez 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3 59 7.42
Rodriguez 3 1 0 0 3 2 52 1.84
Cahill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.22
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 4 2 0 0 2 4 67 0.00
Loaisiga, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 3 33 4.23
Tarpley 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 35 7.71
Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.23
Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-2, Cahill 1-0, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Tarpley (Hermosillo). WP_Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_41,026 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies