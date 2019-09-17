N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|4
|13
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|a-Thaiss ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Hermosillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.105
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|6
|9
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.269
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.285
|Voit dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.328
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|600
|00x_8
|10
|0
a-singled for Rengifo in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 7. 2B_Maybin (17), Gregorius (13). HR_Torres (38), off Suarez. RBIs_Urshela (73), Maybin (29), LeMahieu (94), Gregorius 2 (58), Torres 3 (90).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom 2); New York 3 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; New York 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Pujols, Romine.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh); New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu; LeMahieu, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 5-4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|4.26
|Suarez
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|59
|7.42
|Rodriguez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|52
|1.84
|Cahill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.22
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|67
|0.00
|Loaisiga, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|4.23
|Tarpley
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|7.71
|Gearrin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.23
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-2, Cahill 1-0, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Tarpley (Hermosillo). WP_Tarpley.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:03. A_41,026 (47,309).
