N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 6 0 4 13 Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270 Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Calhoun rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .238 a-Thaiss ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Hermosillo lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .231 Bemboom c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .105

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 8 6 9 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .329 Judge rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .269 Gregorius ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .248 Torres 2b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .285 Voit dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .278 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .328 Maybin lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .284 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 6 0 New York 020 600 00x_8 10 0

a-singled for Rengifo in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, New York 7. 2B_Maybin (17), Gregorius (13). HR_Torres (38), off Suarez. RBIs_Urshela (73), Maybin (29), LeMahieu (94), Gregorius 2 (58), Torres 3 (90).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Bemboom 2); New York 3 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; New York 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Pujols, Romine.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Walsh); New York 2 (Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu; LeMahieu, Torres, LeMahieu).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez, L, 5-4 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 4.26 Suarez 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 3 59 7.42 Rodriguez 3 1 0 0 3 2 52 1.84 Cahill 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.22

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 4 2 0 0 2 4 67 0.00 Loaisiga, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 1 3 33 4.23 Tarpley 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 4 35 7.71 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.23 Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-2, Cahill 1-0, Gearrin 2-0. HBP_Tarpley (Hermosillo). WP_Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_41,026 (47,309).

