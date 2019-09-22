Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

September 22, 2019 4:32 pm
 
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 15
McKinney rf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .214
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Grichuk cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .235
Davis cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .169
Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .204
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .318
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Ureña ss 2 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .221
Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .159
a-Alford ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 8 7 8 2 6
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .329
Judge dh 4 2 2 1 0 2 .275
Stanton lf 1 1 0 1 1 0 .293
Estrada ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .270
Gardner cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .254
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Romine c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Wade ss-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Toronto 000 000 201_3 9 0
New York 420 020 00x_8 7 0

a-struck out for Fisher in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 10, New York 1. 2B_Drury (21). HR_McKinney (11), off Lyons; McKinney (11), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (26), off Font; Gardner (27), off Font; LeMahieu (26), off Thornton. RBIs_McKinney 3 (27), Judge (54), Gardner 3 (72), LeMahieu 2 (99), Stanton (10), Voit (62). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Ureña); New York 1 (Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; New York 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gardner.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font, L, 2-3 1 2 4 4 2 1 36 3.60
Thornton 5 5 4 4 0 3 79 5.00
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.50
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.86
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 0 9 80 0.00
Tarpley 1 2 0 0 1 3 31 7.36
Lyons 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 5.14
Cortes Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 39 5.51

HBP_Severino (Ureña), Lyons (Davis). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, John Tumpane; Second, Joe West; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_44,583 (47,309).

