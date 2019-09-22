N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|15
|
|McKinney rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.214
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Valera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Smoak dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Ureña ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Fisher lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|a-Alford ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|8
|7
|8
|2
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.329
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Stanton lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Estrada ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Wade ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201_3
|9
|0
|New York
|420
|020
|00x_8
|7
|0
a-struck out for Fisher in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 10, New York 1. 2B_Drury (21). HR_McKinney (11), off Lyons; McKinney (11), off Cortes Jr.; Judge (26), off Font; Gardner (27), off Font; LeMahieu (26), off Thornton. RBIs_McKinney 3 (27), Judge (54), Gardner 3 (72), LeMahieu 2 (99), Stanton (10), Voit (62). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Ureña); New York 1 (Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 3; New York 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gardner.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font, L, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|36
|3.60
|Thornton
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|79
|5.00
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.50
|Boshers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.86
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|80
|0.00
|Tarpley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|7.36
|Lyons
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|5.14
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|5.51
HBP_Severino (Ureña), Lyons (Davis). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, John Tumpane; Second, Joe West; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:45. A_44,583 (47,309).
