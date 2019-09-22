Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

September 22, 2019 4:32 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 8 7 8
McKinney rf 5 2 2 3 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 2
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 Judge dh 4 2 2 1
Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 Stanton lf 1 1 0 1
Grichuk cf 3 0 2 0 Estrada ss 1 0 0 0
Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1
Smoak dh 5 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 3
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0
Ureña ss 2 0 1 0 Romine c 3 1 1 0
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 Wade ss-lf 3 0 0 0
Fisher lf 2 0 0 0
Alford ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 201 3
New York 420 020 00x 8

LOB_Toronto 10, New York 1. 2B_Drury (21). HR_McKinney 2 (11), Judge (26), Gardner (27), LeMahieu (26). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Font L,2-3 1 2 4 4 2 1
Thornton 5 5 4 4 0 3
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Severino W,1-0 5 3 0 0 0 9
Tarpley 1 2 0 0 1 3
Lyons 1 2 2 2 0 1
Cortes Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_Severino (Ureña), Lyons (Davis). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, John Tumpane; Second, Joe West; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:45. A_44,583 (47,309).

