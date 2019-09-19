Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

September 19, 2019 9:28 pm
 
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 3
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 Maybin lf 3 1 1 1
Smith c 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 3 2 3
Thaiss 3b 3 0 1 0 Frazier rf 4 1 1 2
Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 4 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 100 000 1
New York 030 102 03x 9

DP_Los Angeles 0, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (26). HR_Calhoun (32), LeMahieu (25), Gardner (26), Maybin (9), Frazier (12). SB_Gregorius (2).

Los Angeles
Heaney L,4-6 5 5 6 6 3 8
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Del Pozo 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Jewell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Tanaka W,11-8 7 4 1 1 0 6
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2

Heaney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:39. A_42,056 (47,309).

