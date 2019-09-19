N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Thaiss 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .329 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248 Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .323 Maybin lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .285 Gardner cf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .254 Frazier rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .269 Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280

Los Angeles 000 100 000_1 5 0 New York 030 102 03x_9 8 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (26). HR_Calhoun (32), off Tanaka; LeMahieu (25), off Heaney; Gardner (26), off Heaney; Maybin (9), off Del Pozo; Frazier (12), off Del Pozo. RBIs_Calhoun (72), LeMahieu 3 (97), Gardner 3 (69), Maybin (30), Frazier 2 (37). SB_Gregorius (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; New York 2 (Urshela, Romine). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 0; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney L,4-6 5 5 6 6 3 8 90 5.10 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.56 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Del Pozo 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 24 8.64 Jewell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.86

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka W,11-8 7 4 1 1 0 6 86 4.47 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.76 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.28

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:39. A_42,056 (47,309).

