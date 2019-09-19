N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Hermosillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.329
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Gardner cf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.254
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
|New York
|030
|102
|03x_9
|8
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (26). HR_Calhoun (32), off Tanaka; LeMahieu (25), off Heaney; Gardner (26), off Heaney; Maybin (9), off Del Pozo; Frazier (12), off Del Pozo. RBIs_Calhoun (72), LeMahieu 3 (97), Gardner 3 (69), Maybin (30), Frazier 2 (37). SB_Gregorius (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; New York 2 (Urshela, Romine). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 0; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney L,4-6
|5
|
|5
|6
|6
|3
|8
|90
|5.10
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.56
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Del Pozo
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|8.64
|Jewell
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.86
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka W,11-8
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|86
|4.47
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.28
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:39. A_42,056 (47,309).
