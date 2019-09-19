Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

September 19, 2019 9:28 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .235
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Thaiss 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .329
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .323
Maybin lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .285
Gardner cf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .254
Frazier rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .269
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Los Angeles 000 100 000_1 5 0
New York 030 102 03x_9 8 0

LOB_Los Angeles 3, New York 3. 2B_Gardner (26). HR_Calhoun (32), off Tanaka; LeMahieu (25), off Heaney; Gardner (26), off Heaney; Maybin (9), off Del Pozo; Frazier (12), off Del Pozo. RBIs_Calhoun (72), LeMahieu 3 (97), Gardner 3 (69), Maybin (30), Frazier 2 (37). SB_Gregorius (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; New York 2 (Urshela, Romine). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 0; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney L,4-6 5 5 6 6 3 8 90 5.10
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.56
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Del Pozo 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 24 8.64
Jewell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.86
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka W,11-8 7 4 1 1 0 6 86 4.47
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.76
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.28

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:39. A_42,056 (47,309).

