NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck World of Westgate 200 Results

Friday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nev.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134 laps, 57 points.

2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134, 55.

3. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 39.

4. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 42.

5. (3) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134, 41.

6. (18) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134, 41.

7. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134, 40.

8. (13) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 36.

9. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134, 31.

10. (17) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 134, 27.

11. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 134, 29.

12. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 134, 25.

13. (12) Anthony Mrakovich, Chevrolet, 134, 24.

14. (14) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 134, 23.

15. (23) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 133, 23.

16. (27) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 133, 21.

17. (26) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133, 20.

18. (20) Spencer Davis, Ford, 133, 19.

19. (19) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 132, 18.

20. (29) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 132, 17.

21. (25) Colin Garrett, Chevrolet, 131, 0.

22. (30) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 131, 15.

23. (32) Justin Johnson, Chevrolet, 127, 14.

24. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 90, 13.

25. (21) Natalie Decker, Toyota, electrical, 87, 12.

26. (22) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, engine, 80, 11.

27. (24) Derek Kraus, Toyota, transmission, 77, 10.

28. (28) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, engine, 63, 9.

29. (10) Johnny Sauter, Ford, engine, 45, 15.

30. (5) Matt Crafton, Ford, engine, 39, 16.

31. (8) Grant Enfinger, Ford, engine, 6, 6.

32. (11) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, garage, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.722 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, .0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-3; R.Chastain 4-12; C.Eckes 13; R.Chastain 14-16; A.Hill 17-18; R.Chastain 19-33; A.Hill 34-45; R.Chastain 46-48; A.Hill 49; R.Chastain 50; A.Hill 51; R.Chastain 52-63; B.Moffitt 64-72; R.Chastain 73; B.Moffitt 74-75; R.Chastain 76-82; A.Hill 83; S.Boyd 84; R.Chastain 85-86; B.Moffitt 87; R.Chastain 88-122; A.Hill 123-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 10 times for 88 laps; A.Hill, 6 times for 29 laps; B.Moffitt, 3 times for 12 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 4 laps; S.Boyd, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: B.Moffitt, 4; R.Chastain, 3; A.Hill, 2; S.Friesen, 1; J.Sauter, 1; T.Ankrum, 1; G.Biffle, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Moffitt, 2135; 2. R.Chastain, 2113; 3. S.Friesen, 2091; 4. M.Crafton, 2090; 5. A.Hill, 2089; 6. G.Enfinger, 2087; 7. J.Sauter, 2085; 8. T.Ankrum, 2073; 9. B.Rhodes, 612; 10. H.Burton, 566; 11. S.Creed, 551; 12. T.Gilliland, 542; 13. T.Dippel, 384; 14. A.Self, 350; 15. J.Anderson, 308; 16. G.Dean, 307.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.