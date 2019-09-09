NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule-Winners

Feb. 10 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)

Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1 (Kevin Harvick)

Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 24 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 3 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 10 — TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)

March 17 — Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)

March 24 — STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 31 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)

April 7 — Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)

April 13 — Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 28 — GEICO 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 6 — Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 11 — Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)

May 18 — x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)

May 18 — x-Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

May 26 — Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 2 — Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)

June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

June 23 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 30 — Camping World 400 (Alex Bowman)

July 7 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)

July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)

July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick)

July 28 — Gander RV 400 (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 4 — Go Bowling at The Glen (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 11 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Denny Hamlin)

Sept. 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Erik Jones)

Sept. 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.

Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

