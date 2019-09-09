NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule-Winners

Feb. 10 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)
Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1 (Kevin Harvick)
Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2 (Joey Logano)
Feb. 17 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Feb. 24 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)
March 3 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)
March 10 — TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)
March 17 — Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)
March 24 — STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)
March 31 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)
April 7 — Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)
April 13 — Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
April 28 — GEICO 500 (Chase Elliott)
May 6 — Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
May 11 — Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)
May 18 — x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)
May 18 — x-Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)
May 26 — Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr)
June 2 — Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)
June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)
June 23 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)
June 30 — Camping World 400 (Alex Bowman)
July 7 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)
July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)
July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick)
July 28 — Gander RV 400 (Denny Hamlin)
Aug. 4 — Go Bowling at The Glen (Chase Elliott)
Aug. 11 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)
Aug. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Denny Hamlin)
Sept. 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Erik Jones)
Sept. 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line (Kevin Harvick)
Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.
Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 6 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Nov. 10 — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
