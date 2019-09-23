Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Schedule-Winners

September 23, 2019 2:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Feb. 10 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)

Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 1 (Kevin Harvick)

Feb. 14 — x-Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA 2 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Advertisement

Feb. 24 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

March 3 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 10 — TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)

March 17 — Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)

March 24 — STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)

March 31 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)

April 7 — Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

April 13 — Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 28 — GEICO 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 6 — Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 11 — Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)

May 18 — x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)

May 18 — x-Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

May 26 — Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 2 — Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)

June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

June 23 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 30 — Camping World 400 (Alex Bowman)

July 7 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)

July 13 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)

July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick)

July 28 — Gander RV 400 (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 4 — Go Bowling at The Glen (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 11 — Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Denny Hamlin)

Sept. 1 — Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Erik Jones)

Sept. 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 15 — South Point 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

Sept. 29 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Bluegreen Vacations 500, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 400, Homestead, Fla.

x-non-points race

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress