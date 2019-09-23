NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Sept. 22
1. Martin Truex Jr, 6.
2. Kyle Busch, 4.
2. Denny Hamlin, 4.
4. Kevin Harvick, 3.
4. Brad Keselowski, 3.
6. Chase Elliott, 2.
6. Joey Logano, 2.
8. Alex Bowman, 1.
8. Kurt Busch, 1.
8. Justin Haley, 1.
8. Erik Jones, 1.
