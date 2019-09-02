NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

Through Sept. 1

1. Kyle Busch, 4.

1. Denny Hamlin, 4.

1. Martin Truex Jr, 4.

Advertisement

4. Brad Keselowski, 3.

5. Chase Elliott, 2.

5. Kevin Harvick, 2.

5. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.