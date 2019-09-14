Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 Results

September 14, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Saturday
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas, Nevada
Lap Length 1.5 miles
Start position in parentheses

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

3. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

4. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

5. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (36) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199.

8. (13) John Hunter Nemechek ‥, Chevrolet, 199.

9. (15) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 199.

10. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199.

11. (7) Chase Briscoe ‥, Ford, 199.

12. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 199.

13. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (22) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (10) Justin Haley ‥, Chevrolet, 199.

17. (17) Brandon Brown ‥, Chevrolet, 198.

18. (37) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198.

19. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198.

20. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 197.

21. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197.

22. (23) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 197.

23. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.

24. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196.

25. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195.

26. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 194.

27. (30) David Starr, Chevrolet, 194.

28. (38) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 193.

29. (28) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 191.

30. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, Vibration, 187.

31. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 186.

32. (31) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Accident, 121.

33. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Suspension, 66.

34. (27) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, Steering, 56.

35. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Suspension, 52.

36. (35) Stan Mullis, Toyota, Carburetor, 22.

37. (9) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Overheating, 20.

38. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.284 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 10 Mins, 10 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.738 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Bell 1-47;J. Allgaier 48;C. Bell 49-51;J. Allgaier 52;C. Bell 53-92;J. Allgaier 93;C. Bell 94-112;J. Allgaier 113;C. Bell 114-115;J. Allgaier 116-126;C. Bell 127-169;C. Briscoe ‥ 170;T. Reddick 171-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 6 times for 154 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 30 laps; Justin Allgaier 5 times for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe ‥ 1 time for 1 lap. Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 20,7,2,22,00,19,23,98,1,11. Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,00,98,2,19,22,8,23,1

