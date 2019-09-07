NASCAR-Xfinity Indiana 250 Lineup

By The Associated Press Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Indianapolis Lap Length: 2.5 miles (Pole position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100.

3. (13) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 100.

4. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100.

Advertisement

5. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100.

6. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100.

7. (11) Cole Custer, Ford, 100.

8. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100.

9. (17) Austin Hill, Toyota, 100.

10. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100.

11. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100.

12. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100.

13. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100.

14. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100.

15. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 100.

16. (34) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 100.

17. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100.

18. (29) Joey Gase, Toyota, 100.

19. (22) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 100.

20. (26) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 100.

21. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 100.

22. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100.

23. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 100.

24. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 100.

25. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 100.

26. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 99.

27. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, Engine, 98.

28. (31) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 97.

29. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, Accident, 92.

30. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 92.

31. (5) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, Accident, 79.

32. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Electrical, 42.

33. (36) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Transmission, 41.

34. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 37.

35. (38) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Overheating, 35.

36. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 34.

37. (25) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 23.

38. (24) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Suspension, 7.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.199 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 21 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.132 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-15; C. Bell 16-23; B. Jones 24-31; K. Busch 32-34; N. Gragson 35; K. Busch 36-52; J. Allgaier 53-61; T. Reddick 62; J. Allgaier 63-65; K. Busch 66-68; J. Allgaier 69-80; J. Williams 81-84; T. Reddick 85; C. Bell 86-92; K. Busch 93-100.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 5 times for 46 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 24 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 15 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 8 laps; Josh Williams 1 time for 4 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 2 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 1 lap.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.