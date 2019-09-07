Listen Live Sports

NASCAR-Xfinity Indiana 250 Lineup

September 7, 2019 1:24 pm
 
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 168.397 mph.

2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 168.083.

3. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 167.317.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 166.208.

5. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 166.187.

6. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 165.981.

7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 165.642.

8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 165.383.

9. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 165.092.

10. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 165.077.

11. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 164.760.

12. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 164.639.

13. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 164.633.

14. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 164.525.

15. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 164.501.

16. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 163.532.

17. (61) Austin Hill, Toyota, 163.242.

18. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162.572.

19. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 162.188.

20. (90) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 162.113.

21. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 161.763.

22. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 161.415.

23. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 161.392.

24. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 161.152.

25. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 161.022.

26. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 160.910.

27. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 160.910.

28. (66) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 160.697.

29. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 160.660.

30. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 160.508.

31. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 160.445.

32. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 160.345.

33. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, 160.222.

34. (4) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

36. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Owner Points.

37. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

38. (17) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

