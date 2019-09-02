NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Sept. 1
1. Tyler Reddick, 1072 (4).
2. Christopher Bell, 1011 (6).
3. Cole Custer, 926 (6).
4. Justin Allgaier, 890 (0).
5. Austin Cindric, 858 (2).
6. Chase Briscoe, 829 (1).
7. Noah Gragson, 801 (0).
8. Michael Annett, 745 (1).
9. Justin Haley, 735 (0).
10. John H. Nemechek, 682 (0).
11. Brandon Jones, 669 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 647 (0).
13. Gray Gaulding, 528 (0).
14. Jeremy Clements, 518 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 423 (0).
16. Ray Black Jr, 396 (0).
17. Josh Williams, 355 (0).
18. Garrett Smithley, 342 (0).
19. Stephen Leicht, 322 (0).
20. BJ McLeod, 297 (0).
21. David Starr, 277 (0).
22. Vinnie Miller, 272 (0).
23. Matt Mills, 264 (0).
24. Joey Gase, 225 (0).
25. Zane Smith, 217 (0).
26. Timmy Hill, 208 (0).
27. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).
28. Chad Finchum, 185 (0).
29. Tommy Joe Martins, 159 (0).
30. Shane Lee, 133 (0).
31. Josh Bilicki, 128 (0).
32. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).
33. Landon Cassill, 119 (0).
34. Mike Harmon, 113 (0).
35. Ryan Truex, 111 (0).
36. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 99 (0).
37. Jeb Burton, 99 (0).
38. Alex Labbe, 92 (0).
39. Jeff Green, 85 (0).
40. AJ Allmendinger, 65 (0).
41. Stefan Parsons, 56 (0).
42. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).
43. Regan Smith, 48 (0).
44. Tyler Matthews, 45 (0).
45. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).
46. Ryan Vargas, 39 (0).
47. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).
48. Dillon Bassett, 34 (0).
49. Will Rodgers, 34 (0).
50. Cody Ware, 32 (0).
51. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).
52. Joe Graf Jr, 32 (0).
53. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).
54. Morgan Shepherd, 28 (0).
55. John Jackson, 27 (0).
56. Max Tullman, 27 (0).
57. Ryan Repko, 27 (0).
58. Stan Mullis, 26 (0).
59. Elliott Sadler, 25 (0).
60. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).
61. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).
62. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).
63. Camden Murphy, 17 (0).
64. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).
65. Cj McLaughlin, 14 (0).
66. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).
67. Ja Junior Avila, 13 (0).
68. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).
69. Lawson Aschenbach, 12 (0).
70. Colin Garrett, 11 (0).
71. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).
72. Kyle Weatherman, 8 (0).
73. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).
74. Dick Karth, 7 (0).
75. Dexter Bean, 5 (0).
76. JJ Yeley, 2 (0).
77. Preston Pardus, 1 (0).
78. Carl Long, 1 (0).
