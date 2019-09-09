Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

September 9, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 8

1. Tyler Reddick, 1088 (4).

2. Christopher Bell, 1028 (6).

3. Cole Custer, 965 (6).

4. Justin Allgaier, 940 (0).

5. Austin Cindric, 877 (2).

6. Chase Briscoe, 864 (1).

7. Noah Gragson, 843 (0).

8. Michael Annett, 770 (1).

9. Justin Haley, 770 (0).

10. Brandon Jones, 716 (0).

11. John H. Nemechek, 688 (0).

12. Ryan Sieg, 676 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 552 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 544 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 432 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 413 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 375 (0).

18. Garrett Smithley, 365 (0).

19. Stephen Leicht, 336 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 312 (0).

21. Vinnie Miller, 283 (0).

22. David Starr, 278 (0).

23. Matt Mills, 276 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 244 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 217 (0).

26. Timmy Hill, 208 (0).

27. Chad Finchum, 189 (0).

28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

29. Tommy Joe Martins, 172 (0).

30. Josh Bilicki, 144 (0).

31. Landon Cassill, 140 (0).

32. Jeb Burton, 139 (0).

33. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

34. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 121 (0).

35. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

36. Mike Harmon, 118 (0).

37. Ryan Truex, 111 (0).

38. Alex Labbe, 92 (0).

39. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

40. Stefan Parsons, 74 (0).

41. AJ Allmendinger, 65 (0).

42. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

43. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

44. Tyler Matthews, 45 (0).

45. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

46. Ryan Vargas, 39 (0).

47. Will Rodgers, 34 (0).

48. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

49. Dillon Bassett, 34 (0).

50. Joe Graf Jr, 32 (0).

51. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

52. Cody Ware, 32 (0).

53. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

54. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

55. John Jackson, 27 (0).

56. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

57. Ryan Repko, 27 (0).

58. Stan Mullis, 26 (0).

59. Elliott Sadler, 25 (0).

60. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

61. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

62. Camden Murphy, 17 (0).

63. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

64. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

65. Cj McLaughlin, 14 (0).

66. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

67. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

68. Ja Junior Avila, 13 (0).

69. Lawson Aschenbach, 12 (0).

70. Colin Garrett, 11 (0).

71. Kyle Weatherman, 10 (0).

72. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

73. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

74. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

75. Dexter Bean, 5 (0).

76. JJ Yeley, 3 (0).

77. Carl Long, 1 (0).

78. Preston Pardus, 1 (0).

