The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

September 23, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 22

1. Christopher Bell, 2115 (7).

2. Cole Custer, 2093 (6).

3. Tyler Reddick, 2071 (5).

4. Austin Cindric, 2067 (2).

5. Justin Allgaier, 2054 (0).

6. Michael Annett, 2051 (1).

7. Chase Briscoe, 2050 (1).

8. Noah Gragson, 2048 (0).

9. Brandon Jones, 2033 (0).

10. Ryan Sieg, 2029 (0).

11. Justin Haley, 2028 (0).

12. John H. Nemechek, 2027 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 597 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 582 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 456 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 450 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 408 (0).

18. Garrett Smithley, 389 (0).

19. Stephen Leicht, 360 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 334 (0).

21. David Starr, 301 (0).

22. Matt Mills, 298 (0).

23. Vinnie Miller, 292 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 269 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 246 (0).

26. Timmy Hill, 208 (0).

27. Chad Finchum, 203 (0).

28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

29. Tommy Joe Martins, 184 (0).

30. Josh Bilicki, 144 (0).

31. Landon Cassill, 142 (0).

32. Jeb Burton, 139 (0).

33. Ryan Truex, 137 (0).

34. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

35. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 121 (0).

36. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

37. Mike Harmon, 118 (0).

38. Alex Labbe, 112 (0).

39. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

40. Stefan Parsons, 74 (0).

41. AJ Allmendinger, 65 (0).

42. Dillon Bassett, 58 (0).

43. Tyler Matthews, 58 (0).

44. Joe Graf Jr, 55 (0).

45. Elliott Sadler, 52 (0).

46. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

47. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

48. Ryan Repko, 45 (0).

49. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

50. Ryan Vargas, 39 (0).

51. Will Rodgers, 34 (0).

52. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

53. Cody Ware, 32 (0).

54. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

55. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

56. Stan Mullis, 29 (0).

57. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

58. John Jackson, 27 (0).

59. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

60. Cj McLaughlin, 26 (0).

61. Ja Junior Avila, 23 (0).

62. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

63. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

64. JJ Yeley, 20 (0).

65. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

66. Camden Murphy, 17 (0).

67. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

68. Kyle Weatherman, 15 (0).

69. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

70. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

71. Hermie Sadler, 13 (0).

72. Lawson Aschenbach, 12 (0).

73. Colin Garrett, 11 (0).

74. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

75. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

76. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

77. Dexter Bean, 5 (0).

78. Carl Long, 1 (0).

79. Preston Pardus, 1 (0).

