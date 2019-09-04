NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)

Sunday, June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill. (Cole Custer)

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ross Chastain)

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, July 20 — ROXOR 200, Loudon, N.H. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (Chase Briscoe)

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Austin Cindric)

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Austin Cindric)

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Playoff Races

Saturday, Sept. 14 — Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through Aug. 31

1. Tyler Reddick, 1072

2. Christopher Bell, 1011

3. Cole Custer, 926

4. Justin Allgaier, 890

5. Austin Cindric, 858

6. Chase Briscoe, 829

7. Noah Gragson, 801

8. Michael Annett, 745

9. Justin Haley, 735

10. John Hunter Nemechek, 682

11. Brandon Jones, 669

12. Ryan Sieg, 647

13. Gray Gaulding, 528

14. Jeremy Clements, 518

15. Brandon Brown, 423

16. Ray Black Jr., 396

17. Josh Williams, 355

18. Garrett Smithley, 342

19. Stephen Leicht, 322

20. BJ McLeod, 297

