The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

September 25, 2019 10:28 am
 
Saturday, Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, April 6 — Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Christopher Bell)

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, April 27 — MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Tyler Reddick)

Sunday, June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill. (Cole Custer)

Friday, July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Ross Chastain)

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, July 20 — ROXOR 200, Loudon, N.H. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (Chase Briscoe)

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Austin Cindric)

Saturday, Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Austin Cindric)

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Tyler Reddick)

Saturday, Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C. (Cole Custer)

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis (Kyle Busch)

Playoff Races

Saturday, Sept. 14 — Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas (Tyler Reddick)

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders
Through Sept. 20

1. Christopher Bell, 2115

2. Cole Custer, 2093

3. Tyler Reddick, 2071

4. Austin Cindric, 2067

5. Justin Allgaier, 2054

6. Michael Annett, 2051

7. Chase Briscoe, 2050

8. Noah Gragson, 2048

9. Brandon Jones, 2033

10. Ryan Sieg, 2029

11. Justin Haley, 2028

12. John H. Nemechek, 2027

