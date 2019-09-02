Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

September 2, 2019 2:01 pm
 
Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)

Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)

March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)

March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)

April 6 — Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

April 12 — ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)

April 27 — MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)

May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)

May 25 — Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)

June 1 — Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Cole Custer)

June 8 — LTi Printing 250 (Tyler Reddick)

June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron (Christopher Bell)

June 29 — Camping World 300 (Cole Custer)

July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Ross Chastain)

July 12 — Alsco 300 (Cole Custer)

July 20 — ROXOR 200 (Christopher Bell)

July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250 (Chase Briscoe)

Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 16 — Food City 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Cole Custer)

Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Speedway, Ind.

Sept. 14 — Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, Las Vegas, Nev.

Sept. 20 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 250, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 300, Homestead, Fla.

