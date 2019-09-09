Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Winners

September 9, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Sept. 8

1. Christopher Bell, 6.

1. Cole Custer, 6.

3. Kyle Busch, 4.

3. Tyler Reddick, 4.

5. Austin Cindric, 2.

6. Michael Annett, 1.

6. Chase Briscoe, 1.

6. Ross Chastain, 1.

