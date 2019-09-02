NASCAR Xfinity Winners

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through Sept. 1
1. Christopher Bell, 6.
1. Cole Custer, 6.
3. Tyler Reddick, 4.
4. Kyle Busch, 3.
5. Austin Cindric, 2.
6. Michael Annett, 1.
6. Chase Briscoe, 1.
6. Ross Chastain, 1.
