|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|102
|73
|New England
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|54
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|86
|63
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|63
|69
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|69
|65
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|64
|78
|Houston
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|66
|107
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|29
|106
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|101
|35
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|66
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|83
|57
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|69
|89
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|67
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|69
|73
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|88
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|72
|83
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|119
|87
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|72
|44
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|80
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|69
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|74
|71
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|65
|69
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|80
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|85
|101
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|102
|80
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|94
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|68
|91
|Detroit
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|62
|105
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|92
|68
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|81
|69
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|45
|44
|Arizona
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|59
|86
___
N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0
Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23
Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19
Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12
Baltimore 20, Washington 7
Miami 16, New Orleans 13
Cleveland 20, Detroit 16
L.A. Rams 22, Houston 10
Green Bay 27, Kansas City 20
Tampa Bay 17, Dallas 15
Tennessee 19, Chicago 15
N.Y. Giants 31, New England 29
Denver 20, Arizona 7
Seattle 17, Oakland 15
L.A. Chargers 27, San Francisco 24
