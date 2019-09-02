Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 2, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 102 73
New England 3 1 0 .750 92 54
Miami 3 1 0 .750 86 63
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 63 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 69 65
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 64 78
Houston 1 3 0 .250 66 107
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 29 106
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 101 35
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 84 66
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 83 57
Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 69 89
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 3 1 0 .750 84 67
Denver 2 3 0 .400 69 73
Kansas City 1 3 0 .250 82 88
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 72 83
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 0 0 1.000 119 87
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 72 44
Washington 1 3 0 .250 49 80
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 49 69
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 74 71
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 65 69
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 85 80
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 85 101
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 102 80
Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 89 94
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 68 91
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 62 105
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 1 0 .750 92 68
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 81 69
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 45 44
Arizona 1 3 0 .250 59 86

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 6, Philadelphia 0

Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23

Advertisement

Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12

Baltimore 20, Washington 7

Miami 16, New Orleans 13

Cleveland 20, Detroit 16

L.A. Rams 22, Houston 10

Green Bay 27, Kansas City 20

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Tampa Bay 17, Dallas 15

Tennessee 19, Chicago 15

N.Y. Giants 31, New England 29

Denver 20, Arizona 7

Seattle 17, Oakland 15

L.A. Chargers 27, San Francisco 24

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations