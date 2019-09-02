All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday, Sept. 5

Green Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.