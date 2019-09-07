|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
