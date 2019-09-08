|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|59
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|40
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|10
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|27
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|32
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|28
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|12
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
Baltimore 59, Miami 10
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
