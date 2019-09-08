All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Advertisement

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.