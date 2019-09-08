Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 8, 2019 4:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Advertisement

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US