All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 28 30 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Advertisement

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 30, Houston 28

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.