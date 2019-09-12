Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
National Football League

September 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 28 30 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

