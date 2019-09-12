|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|59
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|30
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|30
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|40
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|10
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|43
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|33
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|16
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|26
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|24
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|27
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|32
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|35
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|28
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|30
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|28
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|31
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|12
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|27
|27
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|17
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|27
|27
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
