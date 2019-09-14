Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 14, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13
Houston 0 1 0 .000 28 30
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12
Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

