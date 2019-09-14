All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59 South W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13 Houston 0 1 0 .000 28 30 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 24 16 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12 Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

