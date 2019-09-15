All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

