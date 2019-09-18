|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|3
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|40
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|102
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|42
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|47
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|32
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|38
|53
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|27
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|46
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|62
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|61
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|36
|Oakland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|44
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|37
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|40
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|38
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|63
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|45
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|48
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|39
|55
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|41
|50
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|19
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|40
|37
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|33
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|19
|24
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|34
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|46
|Arizona
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|44
|50
___
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
