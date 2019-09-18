All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3 Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40 Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63 Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 South W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19 Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33 Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46 Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

___

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

