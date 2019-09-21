Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

September 21, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

