National Football League

September 22, 2019 7:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61 1-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

