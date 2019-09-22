|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|66
|47
|New England
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|106
|17
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|33
|70
|Miami
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|16
|133
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|62
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|71
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|52
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|110
|60
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|66
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|83
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|49
|85
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|101
|64
|Oakland
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|78
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|64
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|67
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|97
|44
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|78
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|94
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|48
|63
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|72
|82
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|68
|77
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|60
|75
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|79
|70
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|35
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1
|.833
|67
|61
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|47
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|19
|24
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|77
|49
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|96
|54
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|76
|79
|Arizona
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|64
|88
___
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.