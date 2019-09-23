Listen Live Sports

National Football League

September 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Washington 0 3 0 .000 63 94 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61 1-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 50 39 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13

Monday’s Games

Chicago 31, Washington 15

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

