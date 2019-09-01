Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League Glance

September 1, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 54 .609 _
Washington 77 58 .570
Philadelphia 70 65 .519 12½
New York 69 67 .507 14
Miami 48 88 .353 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 60 .559 _
Chicago 73 63 .537 3
Milwaukee 70 66 .515 6
Cincinnati 64 73 .467 12½
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 89 50 .640 _
Arizona 70 67 .511 18
San Francisco 66 70 .485 21½
San Diego 64 72 .471 23½
Colorado 59 79 .428 29½

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

