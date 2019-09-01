All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|Washington
|77
|58
|.570
|5½
|Philadelphia
|70
|65
|.519
|12½
|New York
|69
|67
|.507
|14
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|73
|63
|.537
|3
|Milwaukee
|70
|66
|.515
|6
|Cincinnati
|64
|73
|.467
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|18
|San Francisco
|66
|70
|.485
|21½
|San Diego
|64
|72
|.471
|23½
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|29½
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-7) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 15-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-5) at Arizona (Leake 10-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.