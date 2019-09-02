Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 2, 2019 5:08 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 54 .612 _
Washington 77 59 .566
Philadelphia 71 65 .522 12½
New York 70 67 .511 14
Miami 48 88 .353 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 77 60 .562 _
Chicago 74 63 .540 3
Milwaukee 70 67 .511 7
Cincinnati 64 74 .464 13½
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 50 .643 _
Arizona 71 67 .514 18
San Francisco 66 71 .482 22½
San Diego 64 73 .467 24½
Colorado 59 80 .424 30½

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

