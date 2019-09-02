All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|54
|.612
|_
|Washington
|77
|59
|.566
|6½
|Philadelphia
|71
|65
|.522
|12½
|New York
|70
|67
|.511
|14
|Miami
|48
|88
|.353
|35½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|77
|60
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|74
|63
|.540
|3
|Milwaukee
|70
|67
|.511
|7
|Cincinnati
|64
|74
|.464
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|77
|.438
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|18
|San Francisco
|66
|71
|.482
|22½
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|24½
|Colorado
|59
|80
|.424
|30½
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
