All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|Washington
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|Philadelphia
|73
|68
|.518
|15
|New York
|72
|69
|.511
|16
|Miami
|50
|91
|.355
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|76
|65
|.539
|3½
|Milwaukee
|73
|68
|.518
|6½
|Cincinnati
|66
|77
|.462
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|80
|.437
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|52
|.639
|_
|Arizona
|75
|67
|.528
|16
|San Francisco
|69
|73
|.486
|22
|San Diego
|65
|76
|.461
|25½
|Colorado
|60
|83
|.420
|31½
___
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 7, Miami 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0
St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
