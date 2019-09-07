Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 7, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 89 54 .622 _
Washington 78 63 .553 10
Philadelphia 73 68 .518 15
New York 72 69 .511 16
Miami 50 91 .355 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 62 .563 _
Chicago 76 65 .539
Milwaukee 73 68 .518
Cincinnati 66 77 .462 14½
Pittsburgh 62 80 .437 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 52 .639 _
Arizona 75 67 .528 16
San Francisco 69 73 .486 22
San Diego 65 76 .461 25½
Colorado 60 83 .420 31½

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

St. Louis 10, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Leake 11-10) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-12), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 11-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-6) at San Diego (Lauer 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

