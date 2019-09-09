Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

September 9, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 55 .621 _
Washington 79 63 .556
Philadelphia 74 69 .517 15
New York 73 70 .510 16
Miami 51 92 .357 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 62 .566 _
Chicago 77 66 .538 4
Milwaukee 75 68 .524 6
Cincinnati 67 77 .465 14½
Pittsburgh 63 81 .438 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 93 52 .641 _
Arizona 75 69 .521 17½
San Francisco 69 75 .479 23½
San Diego 66 77 .462 26
Colorado 60 84 .417 32½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

