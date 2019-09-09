All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|Washington
|79
|63
|.556
|9½
|Philadelphia
|74
|69
|.517
|15
|New York
|73
|70
|.510
|16
|Miami
|51
|92
|.357
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|77
|66
|.538
|4
|Milwaukee
|75
|68
|.524
|6
|Cincinnati
|67
|77
|.465
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|81
|.438
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|93
|52
|.641
|_
|Arizona
|75
|69
|.521
|17½
|San Francisco
|69
|75
|.479
|23½
|San Diego
|66
|77
|.462
|26
|Colorado
|60
|84
|.417
|32½
___
Sunday’s Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
