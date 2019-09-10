All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|Washington
|79
|64
|.552
|9½
|Philadelphia
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|New York
|74
|70
|.514
|15
|Miami
|51
|93
|.354
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|4
|Milwaukee
|76
|68
|.528
|5
|Cincinnati
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|82
|.434
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|52
|.644
|_
|Arizona
|75
|70
|.517
|18½
|San Francisco
|70
|75
|.483
|23½
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|26
|Colorado
|61
|84
|.421
|32½
x-clinched division
___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 8, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
