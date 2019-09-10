Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League Glance

September 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 56 .616 _
Washington 79 64 .552
Philadelphia 75 69 .521 14
New York 74 70 .514 15
Miami 51 93 .354 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 63 .563 _
Chicago 77 67 .535 4
Milwaukee 76 68 .528 5
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14½
Pittsburgh 63 82 .434 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 94 52 .644 _
Arizona 75 70 .517 18½
San Francisco 70 75 .483 23½
San Diego 67 77 .465 26
Colorado 61 84 .421 32½

x-clinched division

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 8, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 10, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

