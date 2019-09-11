Listen Live Sports

...

National League Glance

September 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 91 56 .619 _
Washington 80 64 .556
New York 75 70 .517 15
Philadelphia 75 70 .517 15
Miami 51 94 .352 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 81 64 .559 _
Chicago 77 67 .535
Milwaukee 77 68 .531 4
Cincinnati 67 78 .462 14
Pittsburgh 64 82 .438 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 _
Arizona 75 71 .514 18½
San Francisco 70 76 .479 23½
San Diego 67 77 .465 25½
Colorado 62 84 .425 31½

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

