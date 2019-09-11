All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|Washington
|80
|64
|.556
|9½
|New York
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|Philadelphia
|75
|70
|.517
|15
|Miami
|51
|94
|.352
|39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|77
|67
|.535
|3½
|Milwaukee
|77
|68
|.531
|4
|Cincinnati
|67
|78
|.462
|14
|Pittsburgh
|64
|82
|.438
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|_
|Arizona
|75
|71
|.514
|18½
|San Francisco
|70
|76
|.479
|23½
|San Diego
|67
|77
|.465
|25½
|Colorado
|62
|84
|.425
|31½
x-clinched division
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
