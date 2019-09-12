All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 91 57 .615 _ Washington 81 64 .559 8½ New York 76 70 .521 14 Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14 Miami 51 95 .349 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 82 64 .562 _ Chicago 78 68 .534 4 Milwaukee 78 68 .534 4 Cincinnati 67 79 .459 15 Pittsburgh 65 82 .442 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 95 53 .642 _ Arizona 75 72 .510 19½ San Francisco 70 77 .476 24½ San Diego 68 78 .466 26 Colorado 62 85 .422 32½

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

