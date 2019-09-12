All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|Washington
|81
|64
|.559
|8½
|New York
|76
|70
|.521
|14
|Philadelphia
|76
|70
|.521
|14
|Miami
|51
|95
|.349
|39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|82
|64
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|78
|68
|.534
|4
|Milwaukee
|78
|68
|.534
|4
|Cincinnati
|67
|79
|.459
|15
|Pittsburgh
|65
|82
|.442
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|95
|53
|.642
|_
|Arizona
|75
|72
|.510
|19½
|San Francisco
|70
|77
|.476
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|78
|.466
|26
|Colorado
|62
|85
|.422
|32½
x-clinched division
___
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
