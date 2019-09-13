All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Washington
|81
|65
|.555
|9½
|Philadelphia
|76
|70
|.521
|14½
|New York
|76
|71
|.517
|15
|Miami
|51
|96
|.347
|40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|64
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|79
|68
|.537
|4
|Milwaukee
|78
|69
|.531
|5
|Cincinnati
|69
|79
|.466
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|83
|.439
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|53
|.644
|_
|Arizona
|75
|73
|.507
|20½
|San Francisco
|71
|77
|.480
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|79
|.463
|27
|Colorado
|63
|85
|.426
|32½
x-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2
St. Louis 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 8-8) at Colorado (Lambert 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
