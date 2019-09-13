Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League Glance

September 13, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 92 57 .617 _
Washington 81 65 .555
Philadelphia 76 70 .521 14½
New York 76 71 .517 15
Miami 51 96 .347 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 64 .565 _
Chicago 79 68 .537 4
Milwaukee 78 69 .531 5
Cincinnati 69 79 .466 14½
Pittsburgh 65 83 .439 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 96 53 .644 _
Arizona 75 73 .507 20½
San Francisco 71 77 .480 24½
San Diego 68 79 .463 27
Colorado 63 85 .426 32½

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Cincinnati 11, Seattle 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 17-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 10-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 10-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-8) at Arizona (Kelly 10-14), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-8) at Colorado (Lambert 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.

