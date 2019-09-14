All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|57
|.620
|_
|Washington
|81
|66
|.551
|10½
|New York
|77
|71
|.520
|15
|Philadelphia
|76
|71
|.517
|15½
|Miami
|52
|96
|.351
|40
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|80
|68
|.541
|3
|Milwaukee
|79
|69
|.534
|4
|Cincinnati
|69
|80
|.463
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|84
|.436
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|_
|Arizona
|76
|73
|.510
|19½
|San Francisco
|71
|78
|.477
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|80
|.459
|27
|Colorado
|64
|85
|.430
|31½
x-clinched division
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 10, San Diego 8
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11, San Diego 10
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
