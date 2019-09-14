All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 _ Washington 81 66 .551 10½ New York 77 71 .520 15 Philadelphia 76 71 .517 15½ Miami 52 96 .351 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 83 65 .561 _ Chicago 80 68 .541 3 Milwaukee 79 69 .534 4 Cincinnati 69 80 .463 14½ Pittsburgh 65 84 .436 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 _ Arizona 76 73 .510 19½ San Francisco 71 78 .477 24½ San Diego 68 80 .459 27 Colorado 64 85 .430 31½

x-clinched division

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 5, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 10, San Diego 8

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

