All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Washington
|82
|66
|.554
|9½
|New York
|77
|72
|.517
|15
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|15½
|Miami
|52
|97
|.349
|40
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|66
|.557
|_
|Chicago
|81
|68
|.544
|2
|Milwaukee
|80
|69
|.537
|3
|Cincinnati
|70
|80
|.467
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|85
|.433
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|Arizona
|76
|74
|.507
|20½
|San Francisco
|72
|78
|.480
|24½
|San Diego
|68
|81
|.456
|28
|Colorado
|65
|85
|.433
|31½
x-clinched division
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11, San Diego 10
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
San Francisco 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
