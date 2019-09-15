All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 _ Washington 82 66 .554 9½ New York 77 72 .517 15 Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½ Miami 52 97 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 83 66 .557 _ Chicago 81 68 .544 2 Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3 Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½ Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 _ Arizona 76 74 .507 20½ San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½ San Diego 68 81 .456 28 Colorado 65 85 .433 31½

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

